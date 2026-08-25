Poop Price Today

The live Poop (POOP) price today is $ 0, with a 1.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current POOP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POOP.

Poop currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,980, with a circulating supply of 367.98M POOP. During the last 24 hours, POOP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.064116, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POOP moved -0.44% in the last hour and +33.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.40.

Poop (POOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.98K$ 37.98K $ 37.98K Volume (24H) $ 9.40$ 9.40 $ 9.40 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 103.21K$ 103.21K $ 103.21K Circulation Supply 367.98M 367.98M 367.98M Total Supply 999,977,423.572306 999,977,423.572306 999,977,423.572306

The current Market Cap of Poop is $ 37.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.40. The circulating supply of POOP is 367.98M, with a total supply of 999977423.572306. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 103.21K.