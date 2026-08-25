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The live Poolz Finance price today is 0.060553 USD.POOLX market cap is 333,038 USD. Track real-time POOLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Poolz Finance price today is 0.060553 USD.POOLX market cap is 333,038 USD. Track real-time POOLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Poolz Finance Logo

Poolz Finance Price (POOLX)

Unlisted

1 POOLX to USD Live Price:

$0.06045
$0.06045$0.06045
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Poolz Finance (POOLX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:43:06 (UTC+8)

Poolz Finance Price Today

The live Poolz Finance (POOLX) price today is $ 0.060553, with a 2.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current POOLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.060553 per POOLX.

Poolz Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 333,038, with a circulating supply of 5.50M POOLX. During the last 24 hours, POOLX traded between $ 0.058661 (low) and $ 0.061027 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.18, while the all-time low was $ 0.054016.

In short-term performance, POOLX moved -0.21% in the last hour and +0.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 378.09.

Poolz Finance (POOLX) Market Information

$ 333.04K
$ 333.04K$ 333.04K

$ 378.09
$ 378.09$ 378.09

$ 333.05K
$ 333.05K$ 333.05K

5.50M
5.50M 5.50M

5,500,000.0
5,500,000.0 5,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of Poolz Finance is $ 333.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 378.09. The circulating supply of POOLX is 5.50M, with a total supply of 5500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 333.05K.

Poolz Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.058661
$ 0.058661$ 0.058661
24H Low
$ 0.061027
$ 0.061027$ 0.061027
24H High

$ 0.058661
$ 0.058661$ 0.058661

$ 0.061027
$ 0.061027$ 0.061027

$ 7.18
$ 7.18$ 7.18

$ 0.054016
$ 0.054016$ 0.054016

-0.21%

+2.58%

+0.62%

+0.62%

Price Prediction for Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of POOLX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Poolz Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Poolz Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for POOLX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Poolz Finance Price Prediction.

What is Poolz Finance (POOLX)

What is the project about? Poolz is a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform built on top of Web 3.0 infrastructure to enable crypto projects to raise funds before listing.

What makes your project unique?

History of your project. The company was established at the end of 2020 and to date has supported more than 130 projects, with 100+ IDOs on the platform

What’s next for your project?

What can your token be used for? Vacation and travel bookings, trading, and eligibility to participate in future IDOs

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Poolz Finance (POOLX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Poolz Finance

What is Poolz Finance about?

Poolz is a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform built on Web 3.0 infrastructure to enable crypto projects to raise funds before listing.

What makes Poolz Finance unique?

Poolz Finance stands out as a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform, leveraging Web 3.0 infrastructure to facilitate fundraising for crypto projects prior to their listing.

What's the history of Poolz Finance?

Established at the end of 2020, Poolz Finance has successfully supported over 130 projects, hosting more than 100 IDOs on its platform.

What's next for Poolz Finance?

Poolz Finance is focused on expanding its ecosystem and enhancing its platform to support more projects and IDOs in the future.

What can Poolz Finance be used for?

The Poolz token can be utilized for vacation and travel bookings, trading, and granting eligibility to participate in future IDOs.

What is Poolz Finance's current price?

Poolz Finance trades at ₦82.24763735592459308000, reflecting a price movement of 2.57% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of POOLX?

With a market cap of ₦452357251.49443321768000, POOLX is ranked #3965 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Poolz Finance generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of POOLX?

There are 5499887.188129267 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Poolz Finance fluctuated between ₦79.67778070344809596000 and ₦82.89145979423001572000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Poolz Finance compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦9752.4158376222248000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence POOLX?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the SocialFi,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Launchpad category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does POOLX behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Poolz Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:43:06 (UTC+8)

Poolz Finance (POOLX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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