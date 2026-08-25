Poolz Finance Price (POOLX)
The live Poolz Finance (POOLX) price today is $ 0.060553, with a 2.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current POOLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.060553 per POOLX.
Poolz Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 333,038, with a circulating supply of 5.50M POOLX. During the last 24 hours, POOLX traded between $ 0.058661 (low) and $ 0.061027 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.18, while the all-time low was $ 0.054016.
In short-term performance, POOLX moved -0.21% in the last hour and +0.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 378.09.
The current Market Cap of Poolz Finance is $ 333.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 378.09. The circulating supply of POOLX is 5.50M, with a total supply of 5500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 333.05K.
-0.21%
+2.58%
+0.62%
+0.62%
In 2040, the price of Poolz Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? Poolz is a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform built on top of Web 3.0 infrastructure to enable crypto projects to raise funds before listing.
What makes your project unique?
History of your project. The company was established at the end of 2020 and to date has supported more than 130 projects, with 100+ IDOs on the platform
What’s next for your project?
What can your token be used for? Vacation and travel bookings, trading, and eligibility to participate in future IDOs
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What is Poolz Finance about?
Poolz is a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform built on Web 3.0 infrastructure to enable crypto projects to raise funds before listing.
What makes Poolz Finance unique?
Poolz Finance stands out as a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform, leveraging Web 3.0 infrastructure to facilitate fundraising for crypto projects prior to their listing.
What's the history of Poolz Finance?
Established at the end of 2020, Poolz Finance has successfully supported over 130 projects, hosting more than 100 IDOs on its platform.
What's next for Poolz Finance?
Poolz Finance is focused on expanding its ecosystem and enhancing its platform to support more projects and IDOs in the future.
What can Poolz Finance be used for?
The Poolz token can be utilized for vacation and travel bookings, trading, and granting eligibility to participate in future IDOs.
What is Poolz Finance's current price?
Poolz Finance trades at ₦82.24763735592459308000, reflecting a price movement of 2.57% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of POOLX?
With a market cap of ₦452357251.49443321768000, POOLX is ranked #3965 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Poolz Finance generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of POOLX?
There are 5499887.188129267 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Poolz Finance fluctuated between ₦79.67778070344809596000 and ₦82.89145979423001572000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Poolz Finance compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦9752.4158376222248000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence POOLX?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the SocialFi,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Launchpad category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does POOLX behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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