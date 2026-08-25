What is Poolz Finance about?

Poolz is a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform built on Web 3.0 infrastructure to enable crypto projects to raise funds before listing.

What makes Poolz Finance unique?

Poolz Finance stands out as a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform, leveraging Web 3.0 infrastructure to facilitate fundraising for crypto projects prior to their listing.

What's the history of Poolz Finance?

Established at the end of 2020, Poolz Finance has successfully supported over 130 projects, hosting more than 100 IDOs on its platform.

What's next for Poolz Finance?

Poolz Finance is focused on expanding its ecosystem and enhancing its platform to support more projects and IDOs in the future.

What can Poolz Finance be used for?

The Poolz token can be utilized for vacation and travel bookings, trading, and granting eligibility to participate in future IDOs.

What is Poolz Finance's current price?

Poolz Finance trades at ₦82.24763735592459308000, reflecting a price movement of 2.57% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of POOLX?

With a market cap of ₦452357251.49443321768000, POOLX is ranked #3965 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Poolz Finance generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of POOLX?

There are 5499887.188129267 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Poolz Finance fluctuated between ₦79.67778070344809596000 and ₦82.89145979423001572000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Poolz Finance compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦9752.4158376222248000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence POOLX?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the SocialFi,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Launchpad category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does POOLX behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.