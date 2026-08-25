Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live PoolTogether price today is 0.03631723 USD.POOL market cap is 349,180 USD. Track real-time POOL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live PoolTogether price today is 0.03631723 USD.POOL market cap is 349,180 USD. Track real-time POOL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About POOL

POOL Price Info

What is POOL

POOL Official Website

POOL Tokenomics

POOL Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

PoolTogether Logo

PoolTogether Price (POOL)

Unlisted

1 POOL to USD Live Price:

$0.03627601
$0.03627601$0.03627601
-0.12%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PoolTogether (POOL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:42:57 (UTC+8)

PoolTogether Price Today

The live PoolTogether (POOL) price today is $ 0.03631723, with a 11.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current POOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03631723 per POOL.

PoolTogether currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 349,180, with a circulating supply of 9.61M POOL. During the last 24 hours, POOL traded between $ 0.03017356 (low) and $ 0.042211 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 53.98, while the all-time low was $ 0.02343164.

In short-term performance, POOL moved +0.29% in the last hour and +23.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.48K.

PoolTogether (POOL) Market Information

$ 349.18K
$ 349.18K$ 349.18K

$ 3.48K
$ 3.48K$ 3.48K

$ 363.19K
$ 363.19K$ 363.19K

9.61M
9.61M 9.61M

10,000,000.0
10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PoolTogether is $ 349.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.48K. The circulating supply of POOL is 9.61M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 363.19K.

PoolTogether Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03017356
$ 0.03017356$ 0.03017356
24H Low
$ 0.042211
$ 0.042211$ 0.042211
24H High

$ 0.03017356
$ 0.03017356$ 0.03017356

$ 0.042211
$ 0.042211$ 0.042211

$ 53.98
$ 53.98$ 53.98

$ 0.02343164
$ 0.02343164$ 0.02343164

+0.29%

-11.65%

+23.46%

+23.46%

Price Prediction for PoolTogether

PoolTogether (POOL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of POOL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PoolTogether (POOL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PoolTogether could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PoolTogether will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for POOL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PoolTogether Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About PoolTogether

Save, Pool Funds & Win Prizes Together PoolTogether is an open source and decentralized protocol for no-loss prize games. The Protocol: 1) Enables developers to build their own no-loss prize games 2) Offers governance-managed no-loss prize games Prize games are pools of funds whose accrued interest is distributed as prizes. The concept is well-established and otherwise known as "no loss lotteries" or "prize savings accounts". All prize games created by the protocol share the same key characteristics: No loss of deposited funds Ability to withdraw at any time Fair prize distribution according to a prize strategy Prize games can be differentiated in the following ways: The yield source the prize pool uses to generate no loss return: The prize strategy used to determine frequency and distribution of prizes The additional rewards offered by the prize pool The asset type the prize pool accepts for deposits Governance The PoolTogether Protocol governance serves two primary functions. Governing the prize pool creation tools Governing a sub-set of prize pools The protocol governed prize pools appear on the official PoolTogether App. Governance is currently the core PoolTogether team, but very soon governance control will be distributed amongst protocol stakeholders.

What is PoolTogether's current price?

PoolTogether trades at ₦49.3287923440903887428000, reflecting a price movement of -11.65% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of POOL?

With a market cap of ₦474282529.55166134480000, POOL is ranked #3913 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does PoolTogether generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of POOL?

There are 9614359.528541 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

PoolTogether fluctuated between ₦40.9839978302847433616000 and ₦57.33415388884007396000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does PoolTogether compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦73319.6945563854728000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence POOL?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Polygon Ecosystem,Gnosis Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Olympus Pro Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Scroll Ecosystem,DragonFly Capital Portfolio,Consensys Portfolio,Galaxy Digital Portfolio,World Chain Ecosystem,Decentralized Lottery,Governance category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does POOL behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PoolTogether

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:42:57 (UTC+8)

PoolTogether (POOL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about PoolTogether

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1539
$0.1539$0.1539

+413.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.2900
$2.2900$2.2900

+2,190.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.009268
$0.009268$0.009268

+23.70%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6984
$0.6984$0.6984

+89.26%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.1723
$3.1723$3.1723

-20.69%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.2900
$2.2900$2.2900

+2,190.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1539
$0.1539$0.1539

+413.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6984
$0.6984$0.6984

+89.26%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.065654
$0.065654$0.065654

+77.30%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.090247
$0.090247$0.090247

+17.40%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage