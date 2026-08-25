Save, Pool Funds & Win Prizes Together PoolTogether is an open source and decentralized protocol for no-loss prize games. The Protocol: 1) Enables developers to build their own no-loss prize games 2) Offers governance-managed no-loss prize games Prize games are pools of funds whose accrued interest is distributed as prizes. The concept is well-established and otherwise known as "no loss lotteries" or "prize savings accounts". All prize games created by the protocol share the same key characteristics: No loss of deposited funds Ability to withdraw at any time Fair prize distribution according to a prize strategy Prize games can be differentiated in the following ways: The yield source the prize pool uses to generate no loss return: The prize strategy used to determine frequency and distribution of prizes The additional rewards offered by the prize pool The asset type the prize pool accepts for deposits Governance The PoolTogether Protocol governance serves two primary functions. Governing the prize pool creation tools Governing a sub-set of prize pools The protocol governed prize pools appear on the official PoolTogether App. Governance is currently the core PoolTogether team, but very soon governance control will be distributed amongst protocol stakeholders.

What is PoolTogether's current price?

PoolTogether trades at ₦49.3287923440903887428000, reflecting a price movement of -11.65% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of POOL?

With a market cap of ₦474282529.55166134480000, POOL is ranked #3913 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does PoolTogether generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of POOL?

There are 9614359.528541 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

PoolTogether fluctuated between ₦40.9839978302847433616000 and ₦57.33415388884007396000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does PoolTogether compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦73319.6945563854728000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence POOL?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Polygon Ecosystem,Gnosis Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Olympus Pro Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Scroll Ecosystem,DragonFly Capital Portfolio,Consensys Portfolio,Galaxy Digital Portfolio,World Chain Ecosystem,Decentralized Lottery,Governance category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does POOL behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.