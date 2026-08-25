Poodlecoin Price Today

The live Poodlecoin (POODLE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current POODLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POODLE.

Poodlecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 108,976, with a circulating supply of 84.39T POODLE. During the last 24 hours, POODLE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POODLE moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Poodlecoin (POODLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 108.98K$ 108.98K $ 108.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 108.98K$ 108.98K $ 108.98K Circulation Supply 84.39T 84.39T 84.39T Total Supply 84,393,868,541,718.14 84,393,868,541,718.14 84,393,868,541,718.14

The current Market Cap of Poodlecoin is $ 108.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POODLE is 84.39T, with a total supply of 84393868541718.14. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.98K.