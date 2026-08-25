Poodl Inu Price Today

The live Poodl Inu (POODL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current POODL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POODL.

Poodl Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,870, with a circulating supply of 6.90B POODL. During the last 24 hours, POODL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POODL moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Poodl Inu (POODL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.87K$ 39.87K $ 39.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.87K$ 39.87K $ 39.87K Circulation Supply 6.90B 6.90B 6.90B Total Supply 6,900,000,000.0 6,900,000,000.0 6,900,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Poodl Inu is $ 39.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POODL is 6.90B, with a total supply of 6900000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.87K.