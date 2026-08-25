Pondo Price Today

The live Pondo (PNDO) price today is $ 0, with a 3.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current PNDO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PNDO.

Pondo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 265,457, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PNDO. During the last 24 hours, PNDO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.899257, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PNDO moved +0.01% in the last hour and -9.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.31K.

Pondo (PNDO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 265.46K$ 265.46K $ 265.46K Volume (24H) $ 1.31K$ 1.31K $ 1.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 265.46K$ 265.46K $ 265.46K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pondo is $ 265.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.31K. The circulating supply of PNDO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 265.46K.