Polyfactual Price Today

The live Polyfactual (POLYFACTS) price today is $ 0, with a 5.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current POLYFACTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POLYFACTS.

Polyfactual currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 133,143, with a circulating supply of 999.96M POLYFACTS. During the last 24 hours, POLYFACTS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01564973, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POLYFACTS moved -2.90% in the last hour and +14.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 916.68.

Polyfactual (POLYFACTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 133.14K$ 133.14K $ 133.14K Volume (24H) $ 916.68$ 916.68 $ 916.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 133.14K$ 133.14K $ 133.14K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,962,511.669689 999,962,511.669689 999,962,511.669689

The current Market Cap of Polyfactual is $ 133.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 916.68. The circulating supply of POLYFACTS is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999962511.669689. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 133.14K.