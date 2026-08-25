Pollen Price (POLLEN)
The live Pollen (POLLEN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current POLLEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POLLEN.
Pollen currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 127,092, with a circulating supply of 241.88M POLLEN. During the last 24 hours, POLLEN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.075806, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, POLLEN moved -0.39% in the last hour and +8.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 89.22.
The current Market Cap of Pollen is $ 127.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 89.22. The circulating supply of POLLEN is 241.88M, with a total supply of 420000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 220.68K.
-0.39%
+0.00%
+8.56%
+8.56%
In 2040, the price of Pollen could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Beraborrow unlocks instant liquidity against Berachain assets through the first PoL powered stablecoin, Nectar ($NECT). Built with simplicity and flexibility at its core, Beraborrow is designed to maximise opportunities for users without forcing them to sacrifice yield.
The protocol enables users to deposit collateral assets into Dens, which mint our over-collateralised stablecoin, $NECT. $NECT can then be used throughout the Berachain DeFi ecosystem, unlocking further opportunities whilst maintaining exposure to the original assets. Initially built around $iBGT, the protocol has since evolved into a multi-collateral platform. Offering support for Bera native tokens, liquid staking derivatives, or LP positions, as collateral to mint $NECT.
Beraborrow enables users to retain price exposure to their assets while unlocking liquidity. The protocol makes use of Proof of Liquidity (PoL) to supercharge key features and to bootstrap liquidity, enabling users to gain leverage to the collateral asset while boosting the yield it generates.
Nectar ($NECT) is the first stablecoin fully collateralised by Berachain native assets, offering users a composable way to participate in the ecosystem without selling, all while benefiting from the unique advantages that PoL offers. Essentially, $NECT can be thought of as a unit of account that can accrue value through PoL and liquidations.
Consider Beraborrow as a foundational building block for the Berachain. Our ambition is to develop a comprehensive suite of essential products that fuel growth for Berachain, starting with the core need for a Native CDP platform.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
About Pollen Pollen DeFi is a decentralized asset index where the community holds the power. It is a decentralized platform for managing tokenized asset pools. The merit-based DAO provides a reputation-based governance protocol with incentives that leverage the community’s collective wisdom to curate asset pools. In this system, all users of the platform stand to benefit from the contribution of the best-performing participants.
What is today's price of Pollen (POLLEN)?
The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.00%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of POLLEN are in circulation?
The circulating supply of POLLEN is 241880854.51317352, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Pollen?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of POLLEN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Pollen today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦172625909.97703116912000, positioning Pollen at rank #5136 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is POLLEN being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Pollen?
The recent price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Berachain Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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