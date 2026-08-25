About Pollen Pollen DeFi is a decentralized asset index where the community holds the power. It is a decentralized platform for managing tokenized asset pools. The merit-based DAO provides a reputation-based governance protocol with incentives that leverage the community’s collective wisdom to curate asset pools. In this system, all users of the platform stand to benefit from the contribution of the best-performing participants.

What is today's price of Pollen (POLLEN)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.00%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of POLLEN are in circulation?

The circulating supply of POLLEN is 241880854.51317352, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Pollen?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of POLLEN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Pollen today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦172625909.97703116912000, positioning Pollen at rank #5136 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is POLLEN being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Pollen?

The recent price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Berachain Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.