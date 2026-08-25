What is PolkaRare PolkaRare is a web3 economy to create, trade, and discover NFTs. Powered by Polkadot, Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain, PolkaRare offers artists a seamless onboarding experience without the need to use Metamask or make contract transactions on their own. PolkaRare provides a range of tools to users to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. $PRARE is the native token of PolkaRare used for governance, staking rewards, medium of exchange, NFT farming, etc.

What's the history of PolkaRare PolkaRare is founded by Pramod Mahadik, a professional software developer. Pramod has over eight years of experience in building projects and has previously served at Rediff and Halalbox. Pramod has over four years of experience in the Blockchain space. He is a successful influencer and venture capitalist who has been advising multiple portfolio projects for development and team building.

What's next for PolkaRare PolkaRare’s products are designed to attract the average user to its platform. Its main features are Multichain NFT marketplace, NFT Wallet, Collections, NFT Collateralized Loans, Royalties, Unlockable content: NFT price discoverability protocol, Social features, Multi content support.

What can PolkaRare be used for PolkaRare provides a range of tools to users to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. $PRARE is the native token of PolkaRare used for governance, staking rewards, medium of exchange, NFT farming, etc. Token utilities: Governance: $PRARE holders will be able to propose and vote on key proposals; a portion of platform transaction fees will be used for the governance rewards. Medium of exchange: PRARE is used as a primary mode of payment on PolkaRare. Staking Rewards: Stakers will be rewarded with platform fees. Stake PRARE to earn PRARE. NFT Farming: Stake PRARE to farm rare NFTs. Exclusive NFT drops: PRARE holders will get exclusive drops from the collectibles product.

What makes PolkaRare unique PolkaRare offers NFT creation, NFT trading, multi-token support, community rewards, support licensed content drops, price discoverability, and charges low network fees. Currently, most of the NFT platforms are based on Ethereum. However, the high traffic of the Ethereum network creates various issues in creating and trading NFTs. PolkaRare aims to become a multi-chain NFT platform, where creators and users can optimize the blockchains and seamlessly transfer them across different networks. PolkaRare NFT creation will start on Ethereum and Polygon chains. In the next phase, the NFT will be added to the BSC and will be extended to other blockchain networks gradually.

What is the current price of Polkarare?

Polkarare is trading at ₦, representing a price movement of -1.26% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does PRARE compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -1.26% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If PRARE is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Polkarare performing compared to Ethereum Ecosystem,OKX Ventures Portfolio tokens?

Within the Ethereum Ecosystem,OKX Ventures Portfolio segment, PRARE demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Polkarare's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₦21216353.4892434240852000 positions PRARE at rank #7669, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₦ to ₦, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is PRARE trading?

Polkarare has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact PRARE's valuation?

With 52341329.67279424 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.