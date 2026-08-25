What makes Polkamarkets unique?

Polkamarkets offers a decentralized and interoperable infrastructure where users can monetize their forecasts of future outcomes and events. Your beliefs become assets with financial value traded openly on the market.

What can Polkamarkets be used for?

Polkamarkets allows users to buy & sell fractions of event outcomes, or even create their own events where others can take their own positions. Users can participate & provide liquidity to earn.

What is Polkamarkets about?

Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading, where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform on Polkadot.

What is Polkamarkets's current price?

Polkamarkets trades at ₦4.4771330863247912484000, reflecting a price movement of 9.97% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of POLK?

With a market cap of ₦447716025.18285172156000, POLK is ranked #3980 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Polkamarkets generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of POLK?

There are 100000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Polkamarkets fluctuated between ₦4.0692430478793937404000 and ₦4.5114567002825508056000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Polkamarkets compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦5677.5902787271448000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence POLK?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gambling (GambleFi),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Prediction Markets,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does POLK behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.