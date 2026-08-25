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The live Polkagold price today is 0.01291314 USD.PGOLD market cap is 129,132 USD. Track real-time PGOLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Polkagold price today is 0.01291314 USD.PGOLD market cap is 129,132 USD. Track real-time PGOLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Polkagold Price (PGOLD)

Unlisted

1 PGOLD to USD Live Price:

$0.01290908
$0.01290908$0.01290908
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Polkagold (PGOLD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:38:56 (UTC+8)

Polkagold Price Today

The live Polkagold (PGOLD) price today is $ 0.01291314, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current PGOLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01291314 per PGOLD.

Polkagold currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 129,132, with a circulating supply of 10.00M PGOLD. During the last 24 hours, PGOLD traded between $ 0.01271439 (low) and $ 0.01317802 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.279468, while the all-time low was $ 0.01055997.

In short-term performance, PGOLD moved -0.44% in the last hour and +19.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 420.43.

Polkagold (PGOLD) Market Information

$ 129.13K
$ 129.13K$ 129.13K

$ 420.43
$ 420.43$ 420.43

$ 129.13K
$ 129.13K$ 129.13K

10.00M
10.00M 10.00M

9,999,985.0
9,999,985.0 9,999,985.0

The current Market Cap of Polkagold is $ 129.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 420.43. The circulating supply of PGOLD is 10.00M, with a total supply of 9999985.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 129.13K.

Polkagold Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01271439
$ 0.01271439$ 0.01271439
24H Low
$ 0.01317802
$ 0.01317802$ 0.01317802
24H High

$ 0.01271439
$ 0.01271439$ 0.01271439

$ 0.01317802
$ 0.01317802$ 0.01317802

$ 0.279468
$ 0.279468$ 0.279468

$ 0.01055997
$ 0.01055997$ 0.01055997

-0.44%

+0.59%

+19.19%

+19.19%

Price Prediction for Polkagold

Polkagold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PGOLD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Polkagold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Polkagold could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Polkagold will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PGOLD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Polkagold Price Prediction.

What is Polkagold (PGOLD)

Polkagold is a first of it's kind commodity that seeks to leverage the combined synergies of the Polkadot & Algorand Community. 100% of the supply was released into LP from Genesis - Max Supply of 10 million all circulating. This means, just like Satoshi, had to mine his first Bitcoin - everyone had to buy their first PGOLD - no free handouts, for the fairest distribution. For Full Details on how PGOLD works please visit our website: https://www.polkagold.tech/

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Polkagold (PGOLD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Algorand Ecosystem

About Polkagold

What is Polkagold about?

Polkagold is a unique commodity designed to leverage the combined strengths of the Polkadot and Algorand communities. With a maximum supply of 10 million, 100% of the supply was released into the liquidity pool (LP) from the genesis, meaning all circulating supply is available. This ensures a fair distribution model where everyone, including the creators, had to purchase their first PGOLD, just like Satoshi had to mine the first Bitcoin. For full details on how PGOLD works, visit our website: https://www.polkagold.tech/

What is the live price of Polkagold?

The current valuation sits at ₦17.5395976391968044504000, showing a price movement of 0.58% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect PGOLD?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Polkagold's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₦175396791.35707982352000, Polkagold stands at rank #5130, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

PGOLD recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is PGOLD today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₦17.2696404459200054004000 and ₦17.8993775705435140472000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Polkagold?

Factors include circulating supply (9999985.0 tokens), adoption trends within Algorand Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Polkagold

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:38:56 (UTC+8)

Polkagold (PGOLD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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