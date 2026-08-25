What is Polkagold about?

Polkagold is a unique commodity designed to leverage the combined strengths of the Polkadot and Algorand communities. With a maximum supply of 10 million, 100% of the supply was released into the liquidity pool (LP) from the genesis, meaning all circulating supply is available. This ensures a fair distribution model where everyone, including the creators, had to purchase their first PGOLD, just like Satoshi had to mine the first Bitcoin. For full details on how PGOLD works, visit our website: https://www.polkagold.tech/

What is the live price of Polkagold?

The current valuation sits at ₦17.5395976391968044504000, showing a price movement of 0.58% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect PGOLD?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Polkagold's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₦175396791.35707982352000, Polkagold stands at rank #5130, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

PGOLD recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is PGOLD today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₦17.2696404459200054004000 and ₦17.8993775705435140472000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Polkagold?

Factors include circulating supply (9999985.0 tokens), adoption trends within Algorand Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.