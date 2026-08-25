What is Polinate about?

Polinate is a next-generation crowdfunding platform designed to empower gamers, games, and guilds. It provides an opportunity to raise funds for their projects in a permissionless way, serving as a bridge between the projects and the crypto/NFT communities. Polinate is building the backbone of the new play-to-earn gaming industry and the metaverse, ensuring that anyone who adds value can benefit, regardless of their location, social status, or financial background.

What is the current trading price of Polinate?

Polinate (POLI) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Polinate's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Launchpad,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in POLI?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Polinate's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5585 with a market capitalization of ₦62782195.66108279592000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about POLI?

With 232709253.0508559 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Polinate's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Polinate stack up against similar assets?

Against other Launchpad,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, POLI continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.