POLAR AI Price (POLAR)
The live POLAR AI (POLAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current POLAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POLAR.
POLAR AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,726.0, with a circulating supply of 1.00B POLAR. During the last 24 hours, POLAR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, POLAR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of POLAR AI is $ 14.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POLAR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.73K.
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In 2040, the price of POLAR AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
POLAR AI is a decentralized AI agent ecosystem built on the Berachain blockchain, designed to empower users with intelligent, on-chain analytics and trading insights in the cryptocurrency space. Inspired by advanced AI models like aixbt and powered by the Tedism framework, POLAR AI functions as a specialized bear-themed intelligence tool that excels in "down-only chart analysis"—a methodical approach to identifying undervalued opportunities during market downturns. The project leverages multi-chain data aggregation to monitor real-time metrics such as price action, volume anomalies, RSI momentum, and EMA alignments across assets like $BERA and other tokens. At its core, POLAR AI serves as a utility-driven platform where $POLAR token holders gain access to actionable signals, such as entry/exit recommendations, risk management via ATR-based stop-losses, and sentiment analysis derived from on-chain and social data sources. For instance, the agent scans for bullish structures (e.g., EMA16 > EMA64 > EMA256) and flags high-potential trades, like longing $EDEN at $0.0900 with a take-profit at $0.1019. This democratizes sophisticated trading strategies, making them accessible to retail users without requiring advanced technical expertise. The ecosystem emphasizes community-driven growth, with integrations into Berachain's DeFi primitives like KodiakFi for seamless swaps and liquidity provision. $POLAR tokens facilitate governance votes on agent upgrades, staking for enhanced signal accuracy, and rewards for contributors who validate predictions through Proof-of-Liquidity mechanisms. By focusing on bear-market resilience, POLAR AI addresses a key pain point in crypto: navigating volatility with data-backed conviction rather than hype. As Berachain's native AI layer, it aligns with the chain's proof-of-liquidity consensus, where token utility directly correlates with network participation and yield generation. This creates a symbiotic loop: users provide liquidity to fuel the AI's computations, while the agent optimizes returns to sustain ecosystem health.
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What is the current trading price of POLAR AI?
POLAR AI (POLAR) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing POLAR AI's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Meme,Berachain Ecosystem,AI Meme,AI Agents sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in POLAR?
Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is POLAR AI's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #6345 with a market capitalization of ₦20001960.393429649360000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about POLAR?
With 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to POLAR AI's recent performance?
The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does POLAR AI stack up against similar assets?
Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Meme,Berachain Ecosystem,AI Meme,AI Agents tokens, POLAR continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
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