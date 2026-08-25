Points Price Today

The live Points (POINTS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current POINTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POINTS.

Points currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,671, with a circulating supply of 249.00M POINTS. During the last 24 hours, POINTS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.059039, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POINTS moved -- in the last hour and +33.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.03.

Points (POINTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.67K$ 26.67K $ 26.67K Volume (24H) $ 6.03$ 6.03 $ 6.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.67K$ 26.67K $ 26.67K Circulation Supply 249.00M 249.00M 249.00M Total Supply 249,000,000.0 249,000,000.0 249,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Points is $ 26.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.03. The circulating supply of POINTS is 249.00M, with a total supply of 249000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.67K.