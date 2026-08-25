What is Pog about?

From gaming roots to memecoin. The image that started it all featured streamer Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez with a shocked or surprised expression during a viral moment, eventually becoming one of the most iconic Twitch emotes. Pog is all about that raw emotion and capturing a moment in time. Scored a Victory Royale live on stream? POG. Born from gaming culture, our project now brings the pog spirit to life through a penguin inspired by the classic Pingu animations—arguably one of the first true poggers. The heart of our project is simple: anyone can pog, and a pog moment can happen anytime, anywhere. In the world of crypto, there are endless pog moments, from life-changing events to unforgettable experiences.

What is the current market price of Pog?

Pog is valued at ₦, moving --% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does POG have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of POG. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Pog on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of POG?

The circulating supply stands at 998996138.205402, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Pog?

Pog generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does POG perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, POG's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.