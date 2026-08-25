Pod the Squire Price Today

The live Pod the Squire (SQUIRE) price today is $ 0.00138469, with a 32.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current SQUIRE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00138469 per SQUIRE.

Pod the Squire currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,384,088, with a circulating supply of 999.82M SQUIRE. During the last 24 hours, SQUIRE traded between $ 0.00138564 (low) and $ 0.00204312 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00777335, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SQUIRE moved -1.15% in the last hour and +20.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 166.73K.

Pod the Squire (SQUIRE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.38M$ 1.38M $ 1.38M Volume (24H) $ 166.73K$ 166.73K $ 166.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.38M$ 1.38M $ 1.38M Circulation Supply 999.82M 999.82M 999.82M Total Supply 999,817,902.963154 999,817,902.963154 999,817,902.963154

The current Market Cap of Pod the Squire is $ 1.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 166.73K. The circulating supply of SQUIRE is 999.82M, with a total supply of 999817902.963154. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.38M.