What is Pochita on Ethereum about?

POCHITA on Ethereum is a 100% Community Take-Over (CTO) project, driven by a meme-inspired community. It's an evolution of the viral crypto-meme that took off after the adoption of Pochita, a new dog by the owner of Balltze, the Cheems meme sensation.

What makes Pochita on Ethereum unique?

With no involvement from developers or centralized teams, the project is fully in the hands of the community. It embodies decentralization, where decisions and direction are made by its supporters and holders.

What can Pochita on Ethereum be used for?

The $POCHITA token symbolizes a shared vision of collaboration, creativity, and fun in the crypto space, driven entirely by its passionate and active community.

What is the real-time price of Pochita on Ethereum today?

The live price of Pochita on Ethereum stands at ₦, moving 0.18% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for POCHITA?

POCHITA has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Pochita on Ethereum showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is POCHITA currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests POCHITA is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Pochita on Ethereum?

With a market cap of ₦38413380.54370391916000, Pochita on Ethereum is ranked #7044, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has POCHITA seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Pochita on Ethereum compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence POCHITA's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (420690000000.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.