What is PNP Exchange about?

Predictandpump (PNP) aims to make prediction markets fully permissionless and accessible. With no orderbook and no illiquid markets, users can trade their sentiments directly against the bonding curve permissionlessly. PNP Exchange embodies the concept of "correct-by-construction" markets, where markets are deliberately designed to optimally elicit information from participants based on facts we want to know. Any user can pose a question about future events, create an instantly tradable market around it, and earn fees from the trading pool.

What is the current price of PNP Exchange?

The live price of PNP Exchange (PNP) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is PNP Exchange positioned in the market?

PNP Exchange currently sits at market rank #6034, supported by a market capitalization of ₦78334446.54419901792000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of PNP?

The circulating supply of PNP is 999976863.36 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of PNP Exchange?

During the last 24 hours, PNP Exchange traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is PNP Exchange from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

PNP Exchange reached an all-time high of ₦6.4980428222588061744000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is PNP trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for PNP Exchange?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Prediction Markets,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.