PlutusDAO Price Today

The live PlutusDAO (PLS) price today is $ 0.00236938, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00236938 per PLS.

PlutusDAO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 109,703, with a circulating supply of 46.30M PLS. During the last 24 hours, PLS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.42, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PLS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.75.

PlutusDAO (PLS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 109.70K$ 109.70K $ 109.70K Volume (24H) $ 14.75$ 14.75 $ 14.75 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 236.94K$ 236.94K $ 236.94K Circulation Supply 46.30M 46.30M 46.30M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PlutusDAO is $ 109.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.75. The circulating supply of PLS is 46.30M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 236.94K.