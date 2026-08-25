Plutus SYK Price Today

The live Plutus SYK (PLSSYK) price today is $ 0.01228895, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLSSYK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01228895 per PLSSYK.

Plutus SYK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,346, with a circulating supply of 4.26M PLSSYK. During the last 24 hours, PLSSYK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PLSSYK moved -- in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.20.

Plutus SYK (PLSSYK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.35K$ 52.35K $ 52.35K Volume (24H) $ 0.20$ 0.20 $ 0.20 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.35K$ 52.35K $ 52.35K Circulation Supply 4.26M 4.26M 4.26M Total Supply 4,259,589.395756316 4,259,589.395756316 4,259,589.395756316

The current Market Cap of Plutus SYK is $ 52.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.20. The circulating supply of PLSSYK is 4.26M, with a total supply of 4259589.395756316. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.35K.