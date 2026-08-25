PLUS Price Today

The live PLUS (PLUS) price today is $ 6.36, with a 1.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLUS to USD conversion rate is $ 6.36 per PLUS.

PLUS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 127,123, with a circulating supply of 20.00K PLUS. During the last 24 hours, PLUS traded between $ 6.36 (low) and $ 6.43 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.87, while the all-time low was $ 0.221767.

In short-term performance, PLUS moved -- in the last hour and -2.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 380.10.

PLUS (PLUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 127.12K$ 127.12K $ 127.12K Volume (24H) $ 380.10$ 380.10 $ 380.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.36M$ 6.36M $ 6.36M Circulation Supply 20.00K 20.00K 20.00K Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PLUS is $ 127.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 380.10. The circulating supply of PLUS is 20.00K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.36M.