PlotX Price Today

The live PlotX (PLOT) price today is $ 0.00373085, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00373085 per PLOT.

PlotX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 389,011, with a circulating supply of 104.25M PLOT. During the last 24 hours, PLOT traded between $ 0.00369557 (low) and $ 0.00375416 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.376907, while the all-time low was $ 0.0025931.

In short-term performance, PLOT moved +0.09% in the last hour and +23.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 470.34.

PlotX (PLOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 389.01K$ 389.01K $ 389.01K Volume (24H) $ 470.34$ 470.34 $ 470.34 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 746.33K$ 746.33K $ 746.33K Circulation Supply 104.25M 104.25M 104.25M Total Supply 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PlotX is $ 389.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 470.34. The circulating supply of PLOT is 104.25M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 746.33K.