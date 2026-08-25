PLEB Token Price Today

The live PLEB Token (PLEB) price today is $ 0, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLEB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PLEB.

PLEB Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 69,471, with a circulating supply of 123.12T PLEB. During the last 24 hours, PLEB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PLEB moved -- in the last hour and +29.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PLEB Token (PLEB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 69.47K$ 69.47K $ 69.47K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.47K$ 69.47K $ 69.47K Circulation Supply 123.12T 123.12T 123.12T Total Supply 123,123,123,123,123.0 123,123,123,123,123.0 123,123,123,123,123.0

The current Market Cap of PLEB Token is $ 69.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLEB is 123.12T, with a total supply of 123123123123123.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.47K.