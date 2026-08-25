Pleasure Coin Price Today

The live Pleasure Coin (NSFW) price today is $ 0, with a 2.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current NSFW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NSFW.

Pleasure Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 336,215, with a circulating supply of 65.53B NSFW. During the last 24 hours, NSFW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00114031, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NSFW moved -2.45% in the last hour and -12.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pleasure Coin (NSFW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 336.22K$ 336.22K $ 336.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 354.04K$ 354.04K $ 354.04K Circulation Supply 65.53B 65.53B 65.53B Total Supply 69,000,000,000.0 69,000,000,000.0 69,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pleasure Coin is $ 336.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NSFW is 65.53B, with a total supply of 69000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 354.04K.