Plazzy the dog Price Today

The live Plazzy the dog (PLAZZY) price today is $ 0, with a 3.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLAZZY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PLAZZY.

Plazzy the dog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,943, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PLAZZY. During the last 24 hours, PLAZZY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PLAZZY moved +1.80% in the last hour and +39.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Plazzy the dog (PLAZZY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.94K$ 23.94K $ 23.94K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.94K$ 23.94K $ 23.94K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Plazzy the dog is $ 23.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLAZZY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.94K.