What is PLAYFUN about?

PLAYFUN is a native token that fuses the spirit of MEME culture with a playable, immersive ecosystem. Built on BSC, it aims to break the boundaries between traditional GameFi and MEME tokens — creating a true on-chain entertainment hub for players and communities alike.

What makes PLAYFUN unique?

In a market saturated with repetitive GameFi models and overhyped MEME coins, PLAYFUN brings a refreshing answer — not another "narrative," but a return to pure fun. The next breakout MEME won’t come from hype, but from gameplay.

What's the history of PLAYFUN?

Headquartered in Singapore, our core team hails from Poland, the United States, and Singapore — combining global vision with deep experience in blockchain gaming and community building. This diversity empowers us to deliver a sustainable, engaging, and forward-thinking project.

What's next for PLAYFUN?

PLAYFUN isn’t just a game — it’s the beginning

What is the current trading price of PLAYFUN?

PLAYFUN (PLAYFUN) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -1.92% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing PLAYFUN's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in PLAYFUN?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is PLAYFUN's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6403 with a market capitalization of ₦63053850.69834246792000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about PLAYFUN?

With 199464816944.92844 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to PLAYFUN's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does PLAYFUN stack up against similar assets?

Against other Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens, PLAYFUN continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.