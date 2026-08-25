PlayDapp Price Today

The live PlayDapp (PDA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current PDA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PDA.

PlayDapp currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 614,292, with a circulating supply of 656.50M PDA. During the last 24 hours, PDA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.74, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PDA moved -0.01% in the last hour and +12.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.33K.

PlayDapp (PDA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 614.29K$ 614.29K $ 614.29K Volume (24H) $ 16.33K$ 16.33K $ 16.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 655.00K$ 655.00K $ 655.00K Circulation Supply 656.50M 656.50M 656.50M Total Supply 700,000,000.0 700,000,000.0 700,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PlayDapp is $ 614.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.33K. The circulating supply of PDA is 656.50M, with a total supply of 700000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 655.00K.