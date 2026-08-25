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The live Plastic price today is 0 USD.$PLASTIC market cap is 37,898 USD. Track real-time $PLASTIC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Plastic price today is 0 USD.$PLASTIC market cap is 37,898 USD. Track real-time $PLASTIC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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$PLASTIC Price Info

What is $PLASTIC

$PLASTIC Whitepaper

$PLASTIC Official Website

$PLASTIC Tokenomics

$PLASTIC Price Forecast

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Plastic Price ($PLASTIC)

Unlisted

1 $PLASTIC to USD Live Price:

$0.00003842
$0.00003842$0.00003842
-23.69%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Plastic ($PLASTIC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:33:59 (UTC+8)

Plastic Price Today

The live Plastic ($PLASTIC) price today is $ 0, with a 23.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current $PLASTIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $PLASTIC.

Plastic currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,898, with a circulating supply of 985.39M $PLASTIC. During the last 24 hours, $PLASTIC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00110625, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $PLASTIC moved -2.30% in the last hour and -86.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Plastic ($PLASTIC) Market Information

$ 37.90K
$ 37.90K$ 37.90K

--
----

$ 37.90K
$ 37.90K$ 37.90K

985.39M
985.39M 985.39M

985,393,965.897717
985,393,965.897717 985,393,965.897717

The current Market Cap of Plastic is $ 37.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $PLASTIC is 985.39M, with a total supply of 985393965.897717. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.90K.

Plastic Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00110625
$ 0.00110625$ 0.00110625

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-2.30%

-23.65%

-86.44%

-86.44%

Price Prediction for Plastic

Plastic ($PLASTIC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $PLASTIC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Plastic ($PLASTIC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Plastic could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Plastic will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $PLASTIC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Plastic Price Prediction.

What is Plastic ($PLASTIC)

$PLASTIC is a Solana-based ReFi (Regenerative Finance) and RWA (Real-World Asset) Impact Token connected to GEIS™ — Global Environmental Impact Solutions, a Disabled Veteran-Owned business that owns the Plastic Impact Protocol™ v4.3, the only publicly published governing standard for plastic credits in existence. Patent Pending.

The project sits at the intersection of three powerful trends: the rise of Real-World Asset tokenization, the growing institutional demand for credible environmental credit infrastructure, and the maturation of Solana as a home for tokens with substance. Unlike traditional memecoins built purely on narrative, $PLASTIC is connected to a real-world environmental mission with verifiable infrastructure underneath it.

The tokenomics are powered by BlueWhale Tech (@rdbotato), which auto-distributes creator fees on-chain with no claims required. Of every creator fee generated: 49% flows to Whale-tier holders as direct $SOL rewards, 20% flows to Shrimp-tier holders as direct $SOL rewards, 30% flows to a donation wallet that exclusively funds community-voted environmental nonprofits, and 1% is permanently burned every 15 minutes for steady deflationary pressure.

The project is fully doxxed under @yerahmeel33, a publicly identified Disabled Veteran, and operates with end-to-end on-chain transparency. Every transaction, every distribution, every burn, and every donation is independently verifiable on Solscan and through the BlueWhale dashboard.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Plastic ($PLASTIC) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Plastic

What is Plastic trading right now?

Current price: ₦, with a price movement of -23.65% over the last 24 hours.

Is $PLASTIC attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Plastic market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about $PLASTIC?

With 985393965.897717 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Plastic compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦1.5025919248425607500000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Plastic being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Plastic's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Plastic

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:33:59 (UTC+8)

Plastic ($PLASTIC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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