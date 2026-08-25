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What is the live price of Plasma Finance?

Plasma Finance is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is PPAY today?

The price volatility of PPAY within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Plasma Finance?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has PPAY generated?

In the last 24 hours, PPAY accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦578.7338913780052288000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Plasma Finance?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does PPAY compare to other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Governance tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Governance category, PPAY shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.