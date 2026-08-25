What is PLANZ about?

PLANZ.inc will issue $Z as a corporate token. Unlike tokens dedicated to specific DApps (such as games or DeFi), $Z is associated with all 10+ projects in which PLANZ.inc is involved.

What makes PLANZ unique?

A certain percentage of the revenue from each project will be used to buy back $Z tokens and distribute them as follows: 50% will be distributed as $Z staking rewards, and 50% will be stored as treasury and used for future reward distributions. This mechanism will sustainably increase the value of $Z and support the development of the entire PLANZ.inc ecosystem.

What's next for PLANZ?

PLANZ.inc will use a portion of the revenue from each project it operates or partners with to buy back $Z.

What is today's price of PLANZ (Z)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.0%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of Z are in circulation?

The circulating supply of Z is 100000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own PLANZ?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of Z across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of PLANZ today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦32430178.34805964336000, positioning PLANZ at rank #7206 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is Z being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of PLANZ?

The recent price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Oasys Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.