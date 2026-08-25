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The live PLANZ price today is 0 USD.Z market cap is 23,876 USD. Track real-time Z to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live PLANZ price today is 0 USD.Z market cap is 23,876 USD. Track real-time Z to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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PLANZ Price (Z)

Unlisted

1 Z to USD Live Price:

$0.0001597
$0.0001597$0.0001597
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PLANZ (Z) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:33:40 (UTC+8)

PLANZ Price Today

The live PLANZ (Z) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current Z to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per Z.

PLANZ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,876, with a circulating supply of 100.00M Z. During the last 24 hours, Z traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.052252, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, Z moved -7.72% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 86.32.

PLANZ (Z) Market Information

$ 23.88K
$ 23.88K$ 23.88K

$ 86.32
$ 86.32$ 86.32

$ 23.88K
$ 23.88K$ 23.88K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PLANZ is $ 23.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 86.32. The circulating supply of Z is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.88K.

PLANZ Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.052252
$ 0.052252$ 0.052252

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-7.72%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for PLANZ

PLANZ (Z) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of Z in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PLANZ (Z) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PLANZ could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PLANZ will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for Z price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PLANZ Price Prediction.

What is PLANZ (Z)

PLANZ.inc will issue $Z as a corporate token.

Unlike tokens dedicated to specific DApps (such as games or DeFi), $Z is associated with all 10+ projects in which PLANZ.inc is involved.

How tokens will be used after buyback A certain percentage of the revenue from each project will be used to buy back $Z tokens and distribute the tokens as follows:

50% → Distributed as $Z staking rewards

50% → Stored as treasury and used for future reward distributions

This mechanism will sustainably increase the value of $Z and support the development of the entire PLANZ.inc ecosystem.

In addition, PLANZ.inc will use a portion of the revenue from each project it operates or partners with to buy back $Z.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About PLANZ

What is PLANZ about?

PLANZ.inc will issue $Z as a corporate token. Unlike tokens dedicated to specific DApps (such as games or DeFi), $Z is associated with all 10+ projects in which PLANZ.inc is involved.

What makes PLANZ unique?

A certain percentage of the revenue from each project will be used to buy back $Z tokens and distribute them as follows: 50% will be distributed as $Z staking rewards, and 50% will be stored as treasury and used for future reward distributions. This mechanism will sustainably increase the value of $Z and support the development of the entire PLANZ.inc ecosystem.

What's next for PLANZ?

PLANZ.inc will use a portion of the revenue from each project it operates or partners with to buy back $Z.

What is today's price of PLANZ (Z)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.0%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of Z are in circulation?

The circulating supply of Z is 100000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own PLANZ?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of Z across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of PLANZ today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦32430178.34805964336000, positioning PLANZ at rank #7206 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is Z being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of PLANZ?

The recent price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Oasys Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PLANZ

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:33:40 (UTC+8)

PLANZ (Z) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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