Plant vs Undead Price Today

The live Plant vs Undead (PVU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current PVU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PVU.

Plant vs Undead currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 111,200, with a circulating supply of 300.00M PVU. During the last 24 hours, PVU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 24.73, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PVU moved +0.01% in the last hour and -0.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 245.79.

Plant vs Undead (PVU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 111.20K$ 111.20K $ 111.20K Volume (24H) $ 245.79$ 245.79 $ 245.79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.20K$ 111.20K $ 111.20K Circulation Supply 300.00M 300.00M 300.00M Total Supply 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Plant vs Undead is $ 111.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 245.79. The circulating supply of PVU is 300.00M, with a total supply of 300000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.20K.