What is Planq (PLQ) Planq is the very first cryptocurrency to keep mobile usability at heart. We want to take a step back from dependency on desktops. The Planq Blockchain is powered by the $PLQ token. Users in both developed and developing countries will now be able to harness the full potential of blockchain technology using their phones, rather than relying on a desktop computer system. This should have profound impacts on individuals and lead to overall crypto adoption. The Planq network runs on a Proof-of-stake (PoS) Consensus mechanism called Tendermint. Planq is built using the Cosmos-SDK and is IBC enabled. To be future-proof and leverage the power of Ethereum, the Planq blockchain is also an EVM-based blockchain (Ethereum virtual machine). The first application that Planq launched is Castrum, A mobile wallet that can receive and send crypto to other users has a fully encrypted chat, and all the features the Planq blockchain offers. In the future, all cosmos-Defi applications such as osmosis will be accessible via Castrum. $PLQ is the native token for the Planq blockchain. $PLQ is used for: Governance Transactions in Castrum Staking & running validator nodes. Where can I buy Planq ($PLQ) You can currently buy Planq on the Osmosis DEX. How is the PLanq network secured? As mentioned earlier, the Planq chain uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. Validator nodes that stake PLQ verify transactions and earn rewards. Validator nodes that act dishonestly are penalized.

What is the current trading price of Planq?

Planq (PLQ) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 7.38% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Planq's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Osmosis Ecosystem,Archway Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in PLQ?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Planq's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6087 with a market capitalization of ₦81688027.97916966876000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about PLQ?

With 143240174.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Planq's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Planq stack up against similar assets?

Against other Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Osmosis Ecosystem,Archway Ecosystem tokens, PLQ continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.