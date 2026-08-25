What is Planet Finance about?

Planet Finance is a decentralized financial protocol designed to enable anyone to freely activate their capital. It consists of different planets, each functioning as its own application, providing access to open, decentralized financial services.

What makes Planet Finance unique?

Planet Finance is unique in that it operates through a governance token called AQUA, which has a maximum supply of 100,000 tokens. Approximately half of all protocol fees earned are used to buy and burn AQUA, creating a deflationary mechanism that adds value to the token over time.

What is the live price of Planet Finance?

Planet Finance is trading at ₦1476.44512750631732000, showing a price movement of 0.91% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is AQUA today?

The price volatility of AQUA within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Planet Finance?

The token fluctuated between ₦1458.78755008443864000 (low) and ₦1507.6854567911796000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has AQUA generated?

In the last 24 hours, AQUA accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦3127863.2645115893752000, and the all-time low is ₦770.4680166758817264000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Planet Finance?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does AQUA compare to other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem category, AQUA shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.