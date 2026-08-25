Planet Fatness Price Today

The live Planet Fatness (PHAT) price today is $ 0, with a 5.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current PHAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PHAT.

Planet Fatness currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,609, with a circulating supply of 999.26M PHAT. During the last 24 hours, PHAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PHAT moved +0.14% in the last hour and +30.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Planet Fatness (PHAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.61K$ 23.61K $ 23.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.61K$ 23.61K $ 23.61K Circulation Supply 999.26M 999.26M 999.26M Total Supply 999,256,277.052321 999,256,277.052321 999,256,277.052321

The current Market Cap of Planet Fatness is $ 23.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PHAT is 999.26M, with a total supply of 999256277.052321. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.61K.