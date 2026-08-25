Plan Bee Price Today

The live Plan Bee (PLANB) price today is $ 0, with a 2.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLANB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PLANB.

Plan Bee currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,831, with a circulating supply of 990.20M PLANB. During the last 24 hours, PLANB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PLANB moved -- in the last hour and +37.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Plan Bee (PLANB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.83K$ 38.83K $ 38.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.83K$ 38.83K $ 38.83K Circulation Supply 990.20M 990.20M 990.20M Total Supply 990,197,555.5912089 990,197,555.5912089 990,197,555.5912089

The current Market Cap of Plan Bee is $ 38.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLANB is 990.20M, with a total supply of 990197555.5912089. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.83K.