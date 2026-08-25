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The live Plan Bee price today is 0 USD.PLANB market cap is 38,831 USD. Track real-time PLANB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Plan Bee price today is 0 USD.PLANB market cap is 38,831 USD. Track real-time PLANB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Plan Bee Price (PLANB)

Unlisted

1 PLANB to USD Live Price:

$0.00003922
$0.00003922$0.00003922
+2.38%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Plan Bee (PLANB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:32:32 (UTC+8)

Plan Bee Price Today

The live Plan Bee (PLANB) price today is $ 0, with a 2.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLANB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PLANB.

Plan Bee currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,831, with a circulating supply of 990.20M PLANB. During the last 24 hours, PLANB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PLANB moved -- in the last hour and +37.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Plan Bee (PLANB) Market Information

$ 38.83K
$ 38.83K$ 38.83K

--
----

$ 38.83K
$ 38.83K$ 38.83K

990.20M
990.20M 990.20M

990,197,555.5912089
990,197,555.5912089 990,197,555.5912089

The current Market Cap of Plan Bee is $ 38.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLANB is 990.20M, with a total supply of 990197555.5912089. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.83K.

Plan Bee Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+2.50%

+37.56%

+37.56%

Price Prediction for Plan Bee

Plan Bee (PLANB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PLANB in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Plan Bee (PLANB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Plan Bee could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Plan Bee will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PLANB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Plan Bee Price Prediction.

What is Plan Bee (PLANB)

For many of us, it has often felt as though there was never truly a “Plan A.” Plan Bee, launched on the Abstract chain, was created to give our community a meaningful “Plan B” while shining a light on the critical role bees play in sustaining global ecosystems. Bees are essential to biodiversity, agriculture, and the balance of nature, yet their populations face ongoing threats. This project goes beyond raising awareness—it will actively partner with local bee farms to support real-world pollination efforts, cultivate honey, and make these products available to our community. Together, we can celebrate innovation on-chain while protecting one of the planet’s most vital species. The world needs bees, and it needs a Plan Bee.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Plan Bee

How much is Plan Bee worth right now?

Plan Bee is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 2.49% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PLANB going up or down today?

PLANB has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Abstract Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Plan Bee today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PLANB.

What makes Plan Bee different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Abstract Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, PLANB offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PLANB exists in the market?

There are 990197555.5912089 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Plan Bee's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Plan Bee

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:32:32 (UTC+8)

Plan Bee (PLANB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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