About Pixi Pixi is a pixelated cat on Solana, a customizable character managed by the entire community, with its own unique drawings, animations, and story. A personalized generator is available on our website, allowing users to customize Pixi to their liking.

What is the current price of Pixi?

Pixi is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 5.06% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Pixi is ₦3.4121910092594250740000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PIXI today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦41412452.15505069804000, placing the asset at rank #6943 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Pixi's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PIXI.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 927605500.636866 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Pixi fall under?

Pixi is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PIXI's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PIXI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.