What is Pisces about?

Pisces, the Fish ????, captures the dreamlike and intuitive energy of late winter, from mid-February to mid-March. Known for its deep emotional and spiritual connections, Pisces season invites you to dive into the realms of imagination and compassion. ???? Connect with the mystical and empathetic spirit of Pisces!

Which blockchain network does Pisces run on?

Pisces operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PISCES?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 51.51% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Pisces belong to?

Pisces falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Zodiac-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare PISCES with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Pisces?

Its market capitalization is ₦208273842.24143162732000, placing the asset at rank #4903. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PISCES is currently circulating?

There are 999916083.804386 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Pisces today?

Over the past day, PISCES generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Pisces fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.