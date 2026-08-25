PIRB Price Today

The live PIRB (PIRB) price today is $ 0.00286354, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIRB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00286354 per PIRB.

PIRB currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 198,787, with a circulating supply of 69.42M PIRB. During the last 24 hours, PIRB traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03621873, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PIRB moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 104.97.

PIRB (PIRB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 198.79K$ 198.79K $ 198.79K Volume (24H) $ 104.97$ 104.97 $ 104.97 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 198.79K$ 198.79K $ 198.79K Circulation Supply 69.42M 69.42M 69.42M Total Supply 69,420,000.0 69,420,000.0 69,420,000.0

The current Market Cap of PIRB is $ 198.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 104.97. The circulating supply of PIRB is 69.42M, with a total supply of 69420000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 198.79K.