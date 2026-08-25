What is the current price of Pippkin The Horse?

Pippkin The Horse is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 7.04% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Pippkin The Horse is ₦6.5089090237491930544000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PIPPKIN today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦26914412.9750280851704000, placing the asset at rank #7401 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Pippkin The Horse's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PIPPKIN.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 988736838.081067 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Pippkin The Horse fall under?

Pippkin The Horse is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PIPPKIN's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PIPPKIN to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.