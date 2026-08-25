PinkMoon Price Today

The live PinkMoon (PINKM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current PINKM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PINKM.

PinkMoon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 415,762, with a circulating supply of 333.78T PINKM. During the last 24 hours, PINKM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PINKM moved -- in the last hour and +16.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PinkMoon (PINKM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 415.76K$ 415.76K $ 415.76K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.25M$ 1.25M $ 1.25M Circulation Supply 333.78T 333.78T 333.78T Total Supply 1.0e+15 1.0e+15 1.0e+15

The current Market Cap of PinkMoon is $ 415.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PINKM is 333.78T, with a total supply of 1.0e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.25M.