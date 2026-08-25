About Pineapple Cat Pineapple Cat ($PCAT) is a memecoin within the Solana ecosystem, aspiring to transcend typical memecoin status. Its narrative is centered around keeping a pineapple atop one's head, symbolizing resilience, determination, and unwavering focus. Beyond mere amusement, the memecoin conveys a profound message: the importance of maintaining belief in something greater, urging individuals to persist in their endeavors regardless of challenges.

What is the current price of Pineapple Cat?

Pineapple Cat is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -2.86% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Pineapple Cat is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PICA today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦42198893.48791744848000, placing the asset at rank #6928 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Pineapple Cat's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PICA.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 10000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Pineapple Cat fall under?

Pineapple Cat is part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Cat-Themed,Base Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PICA's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PICA to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.