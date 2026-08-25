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The live Pineapple Cat price today is 0 USD.PICA market cap is 31,068 USD. Track real-time PICA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Pineapple Cat price today is 0 USD.PICA market cap is 31,068 USD. Track real-time PICA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Pineapple Cat Logo

Pineapple Cat Price (PICA)

Unlisted

1 PICA to USD Live Price:

$0.00000307
$0.00000307$0.00000307
-4.31%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pineapple Cat (PICA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:30:07 (UTC+8)

Pineapple Cat Price Today

The live Pineapple Cat (PICA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current PICA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PICA.

Pineapple Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,068, with a circulating supply of 10.00B PICA. During the last 24 hours, PICA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PICA moved +1.90% in the last hour and +146.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pineapple Cat (PICA) Market Information

$ 31.07K
$ 31.07K$ 31.07K

--
----

$ 31.07K
$ 31.07K$ 31.07K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pineapple Cat is $ 31.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PICA is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.07K.

Pineapple Cat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.90%

-2.86%

+146.68%

+146.68%

Price Prediction for Pineapple Cat

Pineapple Cat (PICA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PICA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pineapple Cat (PICA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pineapple Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Pineapple Cat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PICA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Pineapple Cat Price Prediction.

What is Pineapple Cat (PICA)

Pineapple Cat (PICA) is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the viral social media trend of cats wearing pineapple hats. The project’s purpose is to encourage people to create and share more Pineapple Cat content, spreading the trend globally, while also onboarding new users into the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency in a fun and approachable way.

Pineapple Cat leverages its ecosystem to blend internet culture with crypto adoption. The project features a dedicated app that allows users to create and share Pineapple Cat memes, fostering creativity and participation. Beyond its memetic appeal, $PICA actively contributes to cat shelters, making a tangible real-world impact by supporting animal welfare.

Pineapple Cat is more than just a token; it’s a movement aimed at combining humor, community, and crypto to engage a global audience while making a difference.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pineapple Cat (PICA) Resource

Official Website

About Pineapple Cat

About Pineapple Cat Pineapple Cat ($PCAT) is a memecoin within the Solana ecosystem, aspiring to transcend typical memecoin status. Its narrative is centered around keeping a pineapple atop one's head, symbolizing resilience, determination, and unwavering focus. Beyond mere amusement, the memecoin conveys a profound message: the importance of maintaining belief in something greater, urging individuals to persist in their endeavors regardless of challenges.

What is the current price of Pineapple Cat?

Pineapple Cat is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -2.86% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Pineapple Cat is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PICA today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦42198893.48791744848000, placing the asset at rank #6928 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Pineapple Cat's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PICA.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 10000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Pineapple Cat fall under?

Pineapple Cat is part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Cat-Themed,Base Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PICA's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PICA to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pineapple Cat

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:30:07 (UTC+8)

Pineapple Cat (PICA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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