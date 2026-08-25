What is Pineapple about?

What makes Pineapple unique?

What can Pineapple be used for?

Join us as we redefine

What’s possible in the realm of decentralized finance. Welcome to Pineapple - a sophisticated solution for navigating the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). We’ve simplified the complexities of crypto trading into a seamless and intuitive experience. No clunky interfaces or unnecessary hurdles—just a refined platform designed to make DeFi accessible to everyone. By integrating social engagement and advanced AI technology, Pineapple provides a comprehensive trading hub suited for both experienced professionals and newcomers.

What is the current price of Pineapple?

The live price of Pineapple (PAPPLE) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Pineapple positioned in the market?

Pineapple currently sits at market rank #4462, supported by a market capitalization of ₦293564016.01466454680000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of PAPPLE?

The circulating supply of PAPPLE is 932517171.9134488 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Pineapple?

During the last 24 hours, Pineapple traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Pineapple from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Pineapple reached an all-time high of ₦31.9392433647239641216000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is PAPPLE trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Pineapple?

The current price movement of 0.55% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.