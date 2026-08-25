Pine Price (PINE)
The live Pine (PINE) price today is $ 0.00181908, with a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current PINE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00181908 per PINE.
Pine currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 363,044, with a circulating supply of 199.58M PINE. During the last 24 hours, PINE traded between $ 0.00180903 (low) and $ 0.00183686 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.738236, while the all-time low was $ 0.00116283.
In short-term performance, PINE moved -0.18% in the last hour and +1.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.47.
The current Market Cap of Pine is $ 363.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.47. The circulating supply of PINE is 199.58M, with a total supply of 199575000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 363.04K.
-0.18%
-0.41%
+1.18%
+1.18%
In 2040, the price of Pine could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The native cryptographically-secured fungible protocol token of Pine (ticker symbol $PINE) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of Pine, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token thereon.
$PINE functions as the native governance token, access token, and economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on Pine, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. $PINE is an integral and indispensable part of Pine, because without $PINE, there would be no incentive for users to expend resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire ecosystem on Pine. Given that additional $PINE will be awarded to a user based only on its actual usage, activity and efforts made on Pine and/or proportionate to the frequency and volume of transactions, users of Pine and/or holders of $PINE which did not actively participate will not receive any $PINE incentives.
$PINE Holders will have control over the PineDAO which governs both the Pine protocol and the Pine Platform and manages their future development. $PINE would allow holders to propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals to determine future features and/or parameters of Pine, with voting weight calculated in proportion to the tokens staked (the right to vote is restricted solely to voting on features of Pine; it does not entitle $PINE holders to vote on the operation and management of the Company, its affiliates, or their assets or the disposition of such assets to token holders, or select the board of directors of these entities, or determine the development direction of these entities, nor does $PINE constitute any equity interest in any of these entities or any collective investment scheme; the arrangement is not intended to be any form of joint venture or partnership). For example, users may propose usage of the PineDAO Treasury (which holds protocol funds) for platform/protocol maintenance, enhancements, grants, strategic partnership budgets, governance initiatives and other incentive programs. After governance launch there will be no individual or corporate entity or other active promoter, sponsor, or group or affiliated party that maintains sole control over Pine.
Pine itself is simply a blockchain protocol that, by design, does not offer any resources for utilisation As such, in order for the protocol to perform its core function as a NFT liquidity protocol, users would need to be incentivised to deposit assets in the borrowing liquidity pools to provide liquidity for loans. As their reward, these liquidity providers which help to promote adoption of Pine by staking or including assets to liquidity pools in exchange for LP tokens would be rewarded with $PINE, according to each user's relative contribution after various adjustment and correction parameters. By distributing $PINE in this manner, it ensures that the governance token will be distributed primarily to key network contributors and allow them to have a say in protocol parameters.
Likewise, users which deposit their NFTs and take out loans may also participate in the user incentive programs.
$PINE functions as a loyalty membership point, so users will be classified into different loyalty tiers based on the amount of $PINE held, user activity, and/or volume of transactions. $PINE Holders will get exclusive access to tier-based special perks and access rights, some examples are exclusive first rights to buy certain liquidated NFT assets, interest rate or service fee discount for borrowing, or achieving seniority in the platform which will allow the lender to charge more favourable interest rates on loans.
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What is Pine about?
The native cryptographically-secured fungible protocol token of Pine (ticker symbol $PINE) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of Pine, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token thereon.
What makes Pine unique?
$PINE functions as the native governance token, access token, and economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on Pine, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts.
What's the history of Pine?
Pine itself is simply a blockchain protocol that, by design, does not offer any resources for utilisation As such, in order for the protocol to perform its core function as a NFT liquidity protocol, users would need to be incentivised to deposit assets in the borrowing liquidity pools to provide liquidity for loans.
What's next for Pine?
After governance launch there will be no individual or corporate entity or other active promoter, sponsor, or group or affiliated party that maintains sole control over Pine.
What can Pine be used for?
$PINE functions as a loyalty membership point, so users will be classified into different loyalty tiers based on the amount of $PINE held, user activity, and/or volume of transactions. $PINE Holders will get exclusive access to tier-based special perks and access rights, some examples are exclusive first rights to buy certain liquidated NFT assets, interest rate or service fee discount for borrowing, or achieving seniority in the platform which will allow the lender to charge more favourable interest rates on loans.
What is the live value of Pine today?
Today, Pine trades at ₦2.4708112258916207088000, experiencing a price movement of -0.41% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.
How volatile is PINE right now?
The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.
What liquidity conditions does Pine have today?
Pine holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.
What price levels has PINE traded within today?
Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦2.4571605602693221908000 and ₦2.4949613587040055496000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.
What is today's trading volume for PINE?
A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.
How should investors interpret Pine's risk level?
Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio asset built on --, PINE's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.
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