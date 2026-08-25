Pillar Price Today

The live Pillar (PLR) price today is $ 0, with a 3.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PLR.

Pillar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 209,747, with a circulating supply of 259.35M PLR. During the last 24 hours, PLR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.56, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PLR moved +0.60% in the last hour and +16.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 35.85.

Pillar (PLR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 209.75K$ 209.75K $ 209.75K Volume (24H) $ 35.85$ 35.85 $ 35.85 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 647.00K$ 647.00K $ 647.00K Circulation Supply 259.35M 259.35M 259.35M Total Supply 800,000,000.0 800,000,000.0 800,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pillar is $ 209.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 35.85. The circulating supply of PLR is 259.35M, with a total supply of 800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 647.00K.