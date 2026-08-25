What is PIGU about?

PIGU is a memecoin launched on the Sui blockchain, designed to raise awareness of Sui's innovative technology and builder community. The goal is to make blockchain technology more approachable by highlighting the unique features of Sui in a relatable, entertaining way.

What makes PIGU unique?

PIGU takes a fun and lighthearted approach, using its clumsy and charming mascot to engage users through high-quality animations and memes. By leveraging humor and creativity, PIGU helps bridge the gap between the blockchain world and everyday users.

What can PIGU be used for?

PIGU is used to make blockchain technology more approachable by engaging users through humor and creativity, helping newcomers understand and appreciate

What Sui has to offer.

Which blockchain network does PIGU run on?

PIGU operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PIGU?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -2.07% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does PIGU belong to?

PIGU falls under the Meme,Sui Ecosystem,Sui Meme category. This classification helps investors compare PIGU with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of PIGU?

Its market capitalization is ₦76564613.97645225484000, placing the asset at rank #6210. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PIGU is currently circulating?

There are 100000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for PIGU today?

Over the past day, PIGU generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, PIGU fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.