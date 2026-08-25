PIGI COIN Price Today

The live PIGI COIN (PIGI) price today is $ 0, with a 115.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIGI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PIGI.

PIGI COIN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,199, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PIGI. During the last 24 hours, PIGI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PIGI moved -3.28% in the last hour and +60.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PIGI COIN (PIGI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.20K$ 30.20K $ 30.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.20K$ 30.20K $ 30.20K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PIGI COIN is $ 30.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PIGI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.20K.