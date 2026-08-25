What is Pickle Finance about?

Pickle Finance is a yield aggregator that compounds LPs across various chains. It offers Jars and Farms to users. Jars compound returns from other protocols, creating a pToken, while Farms provide extra Pickle rewards for staking a jar's pToken.

What makes Pickle Finance unique?

The Pickle Protocol is governed by DILL holders, who are users that stake PICKLE. These holders can create and vote on proposals for changes to the protocol. Additionally, DILL holders share in 45% of protocol revenues and can boost the PICKLE rewards on their farms.

How much is Pickle Finance worth right now?

Pickle Finance is currently trading at ₦19.2171897390420459028000, with a price movement of -0.27% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PICKLE going up or down today?

PICKLE has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Yield Aggregator,Yearn Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio,Aurora Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Pickle Finance today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PICKLE.

What makes Pickle Finance different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Yield Aggregator,Yearn Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio,Aurora Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, PICKLE offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PICKLE exists in the market?

There are 2013406.696524834 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Pickle Finance's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦115779.3768800722064000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦11.6298781311312699264000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.