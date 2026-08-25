Pickle Finance Price (PICKLE)
The live Pickle Finance (PICKLE) price today is $ 0.01414823, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current PICKLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01414823 per PICKLE.
Pickle Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 28,486, with a circulating supply of 2.01M PICKLE. During the last 24 hours, PICKLE traded between $ 0.01409792 (low) and $ 0.0145399 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 85.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.00856224.
In short-term performance, PICKLE moved -0.44% in the last hour and +25.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.39.
The current Market Cap of Pickle Finance is $ 28.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.39. The circulating supply of PICKLE is 2.01M, with a total supply of 3732546.622913344. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.81K.
-0.44%
-0.27%
+25.83%
+25.83%
In 2040, the price of Pickle Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Pickle Finance is a yield aggregator that compounds LPs across various chains. Users realise the power of compounding, while saving time and money compared to manual farming. Pickle Finance has Jars, and Farms. Jars compound returns from other protocols, creating a pToken. Farms provide extra Pickle rewards for staking a jars pToken.
The Pickle Protocol is governed by DILL holders (users that stake PICKLE) who are able to create and vote on proposals for changes to the protocol. DILL holders also get to share in 45% of protocol revenues, as well as boost the PICKLE rewards on their farms.
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What is Pickle Finance about?
Pickle Finance is a yield aggregator that compounds LPs across various chains. It offers Jars and Farms to users. Jars compound returns from other protocols, creating a pToken, while Farms provide extra Pickle rewards for staking a jar's pToken.
What makes Pickle Finance unique?
The Pickle Protocol is governed by DILL holders, who are users that stake PICKLE. These holders can create and vote on proposals for changes to the protocol. Additionally, DILL holders share in 45% of protocol revenues and can boost the PICKLE rewards on their farms.
How much is Pickle Finance worth right now?
Pickle Finance is currently trading at ₦19.2171897390420459028000, with a price movement of -0.27% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is PICKLE going up or down today?
PICKLE has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Yield Aggregator,Yearn Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio,Aurora Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is Pickle Finance today?
The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PICKLE.
What makes Pickle Finance different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Yield Aggregator,Yearn Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio,Aurora Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, PICKLE offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much PICKLE exists in the market?
There are 2013406.696524834 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Pickle Finance's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦115779.3768800722064000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦11.6298781311312699264000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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