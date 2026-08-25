What is Pi Network Dog about?

PIDOG is a community-driven meme coin created with the mission to promote and actively support the Pi Network ecosystem. Designed to be more than just a typical meme coin, PIDOG aims to amplify awareness and foster deeper engagement with the Pi Network by leveraging its fun, relatable, and engaging branding.

What makes Pi Network Dog unique?

By acting as both a promotional tool and a community symbol, PIDOG seeks to bridge the gap between lighthearted crypto entertainment and meaningful blockchain adoption. Its playful yet purpose-driven approach makes it stand out, ensuring that it not only appeals to crypto enthusiasts but also resonates with Pi Network’s global community of millions of users.

What can Pi Network Dog be used for?

Through this synergy, PIDOG continues to grow as a vibrant and influential presence within the crypto landscape.

What is today's price of Pi Network Dog (PIDOG)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of PIDOG are in circulation?

The circulating supply of PIDOG is 5210983913867.406, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Pi Network Dog?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of PIDOG across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Pi Network Dog today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦79209175.76417516176000, positioning Pi Network Dog at rank #5479 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is PIDOG being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Pi Network Dog?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.