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The live Physical Gold price today is 0 USD.GOLD market cap is 26,205 USD. Track real-time GOLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Physical Gold price today is 0 USD.GOLD market cap is 26,205 USD. Track real-time GOLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Physical Gold Logo

Physical Gold Price (GOLD)

Unlisted

1 GOLD to USD Live Price:

$0.00002621
$0.00002621$0.00002621
+3.32%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Physical Gold (GOLD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:28:00 (UTC+8)

Physical Gold Price Today

The live Physical Gold (GOLD) price today is $ 0, with a 3.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GOLD.

Physical Gold currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,205, with a circulating supply of 998.71M GOLD. During the last 24 hours, GOLD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00168629, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GOLD moved +0.14% in the last hour and +32.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Physical Gold (GOLD) Market Information

$ 26.21K
$ 26.21K$ 26.21K

--
----

$ 26.21K
$ 26.21K$ 26.21K

998.71M
998.71M 998.71M

998,707,722.61392
998,707,722.61392 998,707,722.61392

The current Market Cap of Physical Gold is $ 26.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOLD is 998.71M, with a total supply of 998707722.61392. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.21K.

Physical Gold Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00168629
$ 0.00168629$ 0.00168629

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.14%

+3.37%

+32.42%

+32.42%

Price Prediction for Physical Gold

Physical Gold (GOLD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GOLD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Physical Gold (GOLD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Physical Gold could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Physical Gold will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GOLD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Physical Gold Price Prediction.

What is Physical Gold (GOLD)

Where Physical Gold Becomes Virtual Treasure.

GOLD is a token based on SOLANA blockchain, GOLD aim to maintain virtual asset as valuable as GOLD, virtual variants of real gold, tradeable with gold in the future with 1:1 quantity.

GOLD is a revolutionary cryptocurrency that embodies the value, luxury, and scarcity of gold. Our mission is to create a store of value that empowers individuals to secure their financial futures.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Physical Gold (GOLD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Physical Gold

What is Physical Gold about?

Physical Gold is a token based on the SOLANA blockchain, aiming to maintain the value of virtual assets as valuable as gold. It represents virtual variants of real gold, designed to be tradeable with gold in the future with a 1:1 quantity.

What makes Physical Gold unique?

Physical Gold is a revolutionary cryptocurrency that embodies the value, luxury, and scarcity of gold. It is designed to create a store of value that empowers individuals to secure their financial futures.

How much is Physical Gold worth right now?

Physical Gold is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 3.36% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is GOLD going up or down today?

GOLD has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Physical Gold today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GOLD.

What makes Physical Gold different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, GOLD offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much GOLD exists in the market?

There are 998707722.61392 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Physical Gold's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦2.2904458639030614844000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Physical Gold

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:28:00 (UTC+8)

Physical Gold (GOLD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

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