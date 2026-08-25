What is Physical Gold about?

Physical Gold is a token based on the SOLANA blockchain, aiming to maintain the value of virtual assets as valuable as gold. It represents virtual variants of real gold, designed to be tradeable with gold in the future with a 1:1 quantity.

What makes Physical Gold unique?

Physical Gold is a revolutionary cryptocurrency that embodies the value, luxury, and scarcity of gold. It is designed to create a store of value that empowers individuals to secure their financial futures.

How much is Physical Gold worth right now?

Physical Gold is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 3.36% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is GOLD going up or down today?

GOLD has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Physical Gold today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GOLD.

What makes Physical Gold different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, GOLD offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much GOLD exists in the market?

There are 998707722.61392 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Physical Gold's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦2.2904458639030614844000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.