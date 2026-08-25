Which blockchain network does Photon run on?

Photon operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PHOTON?

The token is priced at ₦29.2276778620609591028000, marking a price movement of -5.85% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Photon belong to?

Photon falls under the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Osmosis Ecosystem,Layer 0 (L0) category. This classification helps investors compare PHOTON with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Photon?

Its market capitalization is ₦52373732.90847846324000, placing the asset at rank #6633. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PHOTON is currently circulating?

There are 1791671.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Photon today?

Over the past day, PHOTON generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Photon fluctuated between ₦28.7053259736661987976000 and ₦31.2254969198279019088000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.